Hamilton Continues To Dominate Disney Plus

It’s been interesting to watch what fans are enjoying on Disney Plus since its launch late last year, and it’s a hardly ever a surprise to see extremely well-known and beloved films top the charts. Various entries in Marvel’s shared cinematic universe have consistently hung out on the list of the 25 most-watched pieces of content on the service, and it’s common to see huge hits like Toy Story 4 and Moana remain there for a long time.

However, one of the platform’s newest additions has been dominating ever since its release and it’s seemingly not ready to give up its spot quite yet. Hamilton quickly grabbed the top spot after its debut on July 3rd and has been holding onto it firmly for over a week now. The Simpsons and Frozen 2 are hot on its tail, but they haven’t been able to take the crown away from the leader so far.

The extraordinarily popular musical will surely begin to fall down the list eventually, but it could hold strongly long enough to break a record. At this point, only time will tell.

Here’s the full list of all of the other movies and shows on the Disney Plus trending list:

Hamilton The Simpsons Frozen 2 Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Moana Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules Jessie Frozen Star Wars: The Clone Wars Toy Story 4 Onward Avengers: Endgame Star Wars: The Mandalorian ANT Farm Tangled Phineas and Ferb Princess and the Frog Zootopia Aladdin (2019) Coco Toy Story Lilo & Stitch Avengers: Infinity War Cars Hannah Montana

If you haven’t had a chance to watch Hamilton yet, now is as good of a time as any to check out this 2016 recording of the stage performance. It features the original cast in the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and has garnered significant attention due to its unique decision to bend American history through the use of hip-hop, R&B, and pop music alongside the casting of non-white actors to play Founding Fathers. It’s a truly compelling experience that any musical fan should check out, but do be warned that it clocks in at nearly 3 hours.