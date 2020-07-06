Hamilton Is Now Trending At #1 On Disney Plus

With so many streaming platforms to choose from and all of them having such exceptional collections of content, deciding which ones to subscribe to can be difficult at times. Sure, Netflix is the most popular, but it’s also now losing a lot of fan-favorite Disney and Marvel movies to Disney’s own fairly new service, Disney Plus.

For big fans of the Mouse House’s content, the platform has rapidly become a no-brainer and July’s offerings have been wonderful so far, with such classics as The Mighty Ducks and The Big Green, the often overlooked Race to Witch Mountain, and a recorded version of the revered musical Hamilton.

Speaking of which, after debuting on Friday, Hamilton has made its way comfortably to the very top of Disney Plus’ trending chart with no signs of giving up its spot anytime too soon. This fantastic performance with the principal cast was shot in the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016 and purchased by Walt Disney Studios for $75 million in February of this year. That’s an awful lot of money, so it’s obvious Disney was well aware of the impact the recording would have on its subscribers.

If you’re unaware, Hamilton follows the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton using hip-hop, R&B and other similar genres to tell its story in a uniquely compelling manner. The show is critically-acclaimed and often cited as being about “America then, as told by American now” due to its bold and interesting choice to cast non-white actors as Founding Fathers. It’s an extremely enjoyable watch with tunes that are sure to get stuck in your head, so if you’re willing to sit still for nearly 3 hours, you’re unlikely to regret your choice.

Curious about the rest of the trending chart? If so, you can check it out below:

Hamilton

Frozen 2

The Simpsons

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Moana

Frozen

Ice Age Collision Course

Avengers: Endgame

Onward

Toy Story 4

Avengers: Infinity War

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Jessie

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Princess and the Frog

ANT Farm

Artemis Fowl

Tangled

Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Zootopia

Aladdin (2019)

Phineas & Ferb

The Mighty Ducks

The Lion King (2019)

Coco

If you don’t see anything on the list that excites you, you can always head through here to see everything Disney Plus will be adding throughout the rest of July. And as always, stay tuned for further updates on what else is coming to all of the major streaming services in the future.