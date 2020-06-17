Disney Plus Announces Over 50 New Movies/TV Shows For July

Despite only launching in November, Disney Plus has already brought in nearly 55 million subscribers, who’ve been enjoying all of their content hailing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars franchise, Pixar, almost their entire back catalogue of animated films and much, much more.

However, it’s fair to say that when it comes to original material, Disney Plus hasn’t been bringing us very much. Sure, The Mandalorian was a major hit, but apart from that, none of their in-house projects have really stirred up any buzz. Unless, of course, you want to count Artemis Fowl, which has been making waves for all the wrong reasons.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like things will be improving on that front anytime soon, either. The Mouse House has just announced what’s headed our way in July and as you can see below, the list is lacking when it comes to buzzy original titles.

Released July 3

Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Hamilton

Pixar in Real Life, Episode 109, “UP: Balloon Cart Away”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 135, “Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater”

One Day at Disney, Episode 131, “Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 108, “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

Released July 10

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 136, “Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree”

One Day at Disney, Episode 132, “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 109

Released July 17

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (S1)

Secret Society of Second Born Royals

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 137, “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder”

One Day at Disney, Episode 133, “Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 110, “Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs”

Released July 24

Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

Rogue Trip: All Episodes 101-108

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 138, “Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”

One Day at Disney, Episode 134, “Chris Christi: Helicopter Reporter”

Released July 31

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Animal Showdown (S1)

Best Job Ever (S1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (S1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

King Fishers (S1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (S1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

What Sam Sees (S1)

Muppets Now, Episode 101, “Due Date”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 139, “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows”

One Day at Disney, Episode 135, Lauren Cabo, “Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive”

So, there you have it. That’s everything coming to Disney Plus next month and frankly, it’s a pretty exhaustive list. However, it must be said that there isn’t a whole lot on there that could be considered noteworthy or even particularly exciting.

The Hamilton special might appeal to those who enjoyed the play, while The Mighty Ducks could definitely provide a nice hit of nostalgia, but aside from that, there’s not much here that really sticks out. Well, aside from one title, that is.

Yes, Solo: A Star Wars Story is finally making its way to Disney Plus and though it’s far from the franchise’s best movie, it’s nice to have it on the streaming site along with all the other entries, as it’s been missing ever since the platform launched. Now, fans of that galaxy far, far away can watch the complete saga and its spinoffs all in one place.

But tell us, what will you be checking out on Disney Plus next month? As always, let us know down below.