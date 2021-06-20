Disney Plus Is Adding 10 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus is adding 10 movies and TV series this week, with half of them being originals. Over the next few days, subscribers can expect fresh Marvel and Star Wars content, the premiere of a brand-new show and a documentary film. Take a look at the full list of what’s coming to D+ the week beginning June 21st below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:

June 23

Loki *Disney+ Original

June 25

Disney Bunk’d (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3; Ep. “Croatia’s Coastal Adventure”)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 207 “The Field Trip” *Disney+ Original

PJ Masks (S4)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 109 *Disney+ Original

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 101 “A Bunch Of Smart Orphans” *Disney+ Original

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

Wolfgang (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Wednesday sees Marvel’s Loki continue with its third episode. The Tom Hiddleston vehicle, which features the God of Mischief having to work with Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) of the Time Variance Authority, has already proven to be a wild ride over its first two instalments – and things promise to only get wilder after the twist ending of episode 2.

Meanwhile, the rest of the week’s haul arrives on Friday. The other three of the platform’s ongoing shows return that day, so get ready for the latest episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and National Geographic’s Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted. Speaking of National Geographic content, shark lovers will enjoy tucking in to all six seasons of When Sharks Attack.

A new original show also kicks off on Friday. As based on the hit YA novels, The Mysterious Benedict Society follows four orphans with special abilities who are summoned to a boarding school called The Institute by an eccentric benefactor (Toy Story 4‘s Tony Hale) who wants them to stop a plot that could put the whole world at risk. Kristen Schaal and Ryan Hurst also feature in this mystery-adventure series.

Last but not least, documentary Wolfgang debuts this week too. Legendary chef Wolfgang Puck pulls back the curtain on his inspiring real-life story, detailing how he survived a troubled childhood and rose to the top of his profession to become a household name.

Don’t miss all of this on Disney Plus this week.