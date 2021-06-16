Loki Fans Going Crazy As The Show’s Villain Is Revealed

Loki dropped its second episode on Disney Plus this Wednesday, and it was a big one. After teasing that the shadowy villain the TVA is after was an evil Loki variant last week, this outing saw them show their face to Tom Hiddleston’s reformed trickster. And it looks like all those fan theories might be true.

Based on Loki’s expert thinking, the TVA manage to corner the villain – or so they think. In actual fact, she – yes, she – had lured them there as part of her own plans to disrupt the Sacred Timeline. And after initially speaking through possessed individuals, she finally unveiled herself to Loki.

It turns out that it was Sophia Di Martino’s character, who we’ve previously glimpsed in set pics. And while it’s not totally spelled out, most fans are now taking her to be Lady Loki and they’re certainly here for it. In fact, Lady Loki has been trending on Twitter as folks share their excitement online at the gender-flipped God of Mischief (possibly) entering the MCU.

Lady Loki is going to be Rad🤩 pic.twitter.com/pGNj8CqMq4 — Sug🙃 (@booksadoraa) June 16, 2021

This meme has never been more accurate.

#LOKI SPOILERS 🚨!

–

–

–

–

–

this meme with that final scene : Loki Lady Loki pic.twitter.com/Zc9qw6u8a1 — flicka ✿° (@flicksturz) June 16, 2021

Or this one.

#loki SPOILER

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

loki and lady loki meeting pic.twitter.com/Xwo5e5rGQC — l3ah ‎⎊ LOKI DAY (@orangecatmwuah) June 16, 2021

Some things never change.

#loki spoilers //

–

i love how they kept in the horned helment on lady #loki i lover her already pic.twitter.com/XmhMRYZhH0 — rae ⧗ (@kingvalkryie_) June 16, 2021

Imagine the damage they could do if they ever met.

cw // #Loki SPOILERS

.

.

.

.

.

Wanda Lady Loki

🤝

Affecting both the

multiverse and the timeline pic.twitter.com/VDFDEeucZR — Ren (@wandasolsen) June 16, 2021

Here’s the thing, though. Some folks are confused at why the dark-haired Loki would have a blonde female counterpart. What if she’s not Lady Loki after all?

me looking at lady #loki pic.twitter.com/hzc8hizR3y — meg @/korrasragnarok got s worded | loki spoilers (@korrasrevengers) June 16, 2021

This has put people in mind of the blonde-haired Enchantress, another character rumored to appear in the show.

#Loki spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

personally I think that it's the enchantress disguised as Loki or maybe some sort of combination of the two??? especially when she said "don't call me that" after Loki called her Loki — the avery variant — LOKI SPOILERS (@averyofasgard) June 16, 2021

Specifically, the Sylvie Lushton version of Enchantress is a strong contender due to her close connection to Loki in the comics.

#Loki spoilers

–

–

–

Wait. "Lady Loki" said that she didn't want to be called Loki. What if this Loki variant is blonde because she is Sylvie Lushton, aka a version of the Enchantress in the comics which Loki created? pic.twitter.com/z30mkIIckK — Cade ☀️ LOKI SPOILERS (@LokiSnakes) June 16, 2021

Remember, would Loki really treat Loki like that?

Loki might’ve revealed its true villain a lot earlier than WandaVision did with Agatha Harkness, but it’s still playing the long game with the specific details about the character. And seeing as episode 2 ended with the God of Mischief following Di Martino through a time portal, we should hopefully get some solid answers on if she’s Lady Loki, Enchantress or someone else next week.