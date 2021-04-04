Disney Plus Is Adding 10 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus is dropping a haul of 10 new titles this coming Friday. The first week of April delivered a super-sized load of fresh content, which you might still be making your way through. And while this second week of the month might not be offering up quite as much for subscribers to the Mouse House’s streaming platform, there’s still some great stuff in there all the same. Including a bunch of Disney XD content and a few forgotten movies from Disney’s vaults.

First of all, there’s National Geographic documentary Cesar Millan: The Real Story, which recounts the life of the titular celebrity dog trainer. Then the streamer serves up not one, but two animated series from the 2010s – wacky sci-fi Future-Worm! and Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil. What’s more, the season finale of fantasy live-action show Secrets of Sulphur Springs likewise debuts this week, following its original airing on Disney Channel.

As for the movies that are on their way, you can catch 2005’s Man of the House from Friday, which stars Tommy Lee Jones as a Texas Ranger who goes undercover as a college coach to protect a group of cheerleaders who’ve witnessed a murder. Then there’s 1991 Disney Channel movie Mark Twain and Me and 1994’s Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale, about the eponymous Native American hero.

Last but not least, D+ delivers the latest episodes of its two ongoing original TV series. Namely, the fourth installment of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and the third outing of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, featuring Emilio Estevez back as Gordon Bombay.

For more, here’s the full list of additions to the site this Friday, April 9th:

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 103 “Breakaway” *Disney+ Original

Don’t miss all of this on Disney Plus later this week.