Disney Plus Added 24 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Disney Plus has a total of two dozen new titles dropping today to mark the beginning of April. While the other major streaming services unloaded a ton of fresh content yesterday, the Mouse House’s platform waited until their regular Friday release slot to share what they had to offer. And it was worth waiting the extra day for, as the haul is packed full of must-see movies and TV shows, both newly licensed and exclusive originals.

A bunch of Disney Channel and National Geographic titles are among them, including the latest episode of Secrets of Sulphur Springs and documentaries like The Last Day and Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle. A couple of long-forgotten movies from Disney’s vault also go up on the streamer today: 1959’s Third Man on the Mountain and 1974’s The Island at the Top of the Mountain.

The most popular of the new films debuting on D+ this week, though, are likely going to be the first two Night at the Museum flicks. The Fox family fantasy franchise – starring Ben Stiller, Robin Williams and Owen Wilson – has finally made its way to the platform, although the third entry – Secret of the Tomb – is not yet available.

As for Star Wars fans, this is your lucky day as a batch of classic content from the saga is now available to stream. Feel free to spend the weekend rewatching Genndy Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars series or the fondly remembered Ewoks cartoon of the 80s. Or even the live-action spinoff movies starring the adorable inhabitants of Endor.

Last but not least, new episodes of D+’s two ongoing original shows land today as well. That’s the third outing of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the second installment of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

For more, check out the full list of everything that’s new on the site today below:

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S2)

Disney Walk the Prank (S3)

Higglytown Heroes (S1)

Higglytown Heroes (S2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)

Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 102, “Dusters”

Don’t miss all of this on Disney Plus this weekend.