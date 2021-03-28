Disney Plus Is Adding 24 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus continues to have a strong year, building its subscriber base and seeing widespread acclaim for WandaVision. With its latest MCU hit, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, also doing well, it’s perhaps no surprise that confidence is high for the streamer and to mark the beginning of April, D+ is adding a large number of new titles, including some Star Wars classics and several high-profile movies from its back catalogue.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s third episode will be out this coming Friday, and provides the midpoint of the six-instalment-long season. There haven’t been too many details shared yet about the plot, but given the short run of the show, it’s likely to involve more of John Walker and efforts to take down the Flag-Smasher army. The Mouse House have claimed that the opening of the series was their biggest premiere to date on the platform, too, so viewers will surely have high expectations for it over the next few weeks.

Those of us keen to see more Ewok representation on Disney Plus, meanwhile, will be pleased with the addition of a whole lot of content starring the furry creatures this month, including Star Wars: Ewoks, Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, and The Story of the Faithful Wookiee. The latter show is an extract from The Star Wars Holiday Special, which presumably is still being kept off the service, and is notable for introducing Boba Fett.

Other programming highlights that’ll be available to stream from April 2nd include the continuation of Disney’s Secret of Sulphur Springs, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, 1974 picture The Island at the Top of the World, comedy The Big Year, and the first two entries in the Night at the Museum franchise.

Here, then, is the full list of what’s new to Disney Plus this coming week:

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S2)

Disney Walk the Prank (S3)

Higglytown Heroes (S1)

Higglytown Heroes (S2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)

Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 102, “Dusters”

A good lineup, then, for fans of the lesser-known parts of the Star Wars universe, although it’s a shame that the Holiday Special isn’t being included in its full, campy form. If you want to find out what’s coming to Disney Plus for the remainder April, you can review our roundup here.