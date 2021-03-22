The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Was Disney Plus’ Biggest Premiere Ever

Just two weeks after WandaVision wrapped up, Marvel’s latest TV show premiered on Disney Plus.

Yes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrived on Friday and picked up another thread from Avengers: Endgame – Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson dealing with being selected as Steve Rogers’ successor to the mantle of Captain America. It went down a storm with fans, too, with the series trending on Twitter as folks showered it with praise.

As well as diving deeper into the personal lives of both Sam and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), we also got to meet an insurrectionist group known as the Flag Smashers, while in the final moments, John Walker (Wyatt Russell) made his debut as the “new” Cap.

All in all, it was a solid opener that showed a lot of promise. Not only that, but it’s been a big hit for Disney Plus, too, with the streamer crowning it their biggest premiere ever.

Unfortunately, the Mouse House wouldn’t provide exact figures, but did say that Falcon, WandaVision and season 2 of The Mandalorian are currently their three biggest premieres, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. SambaTV, meanwhile, estimates that 1.7M households tuned in for Falcon, while WandaVision roped in 1.6M.

Whatever the true numbers are, it’s clear that Disney Plus has another massive hit on their hands here and the only question now is will Loki be able to best The Falcon and the Winter Soldier when it lands later this year? Early tracking suggests it will, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Tell us, though, did you tune in for the premiere of Sam and Bucky’s new adventure? If so, let us know down below what you thought of it and don’t miss this week’s episode on Disney Plus.