The Internet Is Loving The Falcon And The Winter Soldier So Far

Two weeks after WandaVision concluded, Marvel’s latest TV series kicked off on Disney Plus today. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier picks up another thread from Avengers: Endgame – Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson dealing with the aftermath of being chosen as Steve Rogers’ successor to the mantle of Captain America – and just as you’d expect, social media is bubbling over with all kinds of reactions to the season opener, with everyone agreeing that it’s a strong premiere.

The episode dives deeper into the personal lives of both Sam and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), though it surprisingly keeps them apart for the duration of this first hour. We’re also introduced to an insurrectionist group known as the Flag Smashers who want to break down borders between nations, and – in the final scene – John Walker (Wyatt Russell) makes his debut as the “new” Cap.

All in all, it’s a “great opening” that shows a lot of promise.

Great opening for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, such great promise for that show. — Dave (@thatdavidgeezer) March 19, 2021

It’s a real treat for fans of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, too.

The Falcon and the Winter soldier is already the best MCU project since The Winter Soldier — Levi- FATWS time 😈 (@TheDevil0fHK) March 19, 2021

And it delivers yet another banger of a Marvel theme tune.

Nobody:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier end credits theme: pic.twitter.com/dvxvO87Xxb — Your Dad (@36thchamberof) March 19, 2021

Captain America trilogy fans, this one is for you.

Just finished the 1st episode of Falcon and The Winter Soldier. It had great action and allowed to learn a little more about Sam and Bucky. I think this will be a great continuation of my Favorite MCU trilogy and the perfect Marvel Show for me. — Cliff Jance (@iZitNEgood) March 19, 2021

Let the wild theories commence!

the falcon and the winter soldier (tfatws) spoilers

.

.

.

.

the bank owner was actually mephisto — ًpinned !¡ (@rotsanakins) March 19, 2021

The only downside… No Jimmy Woo. We miss Jimmy Woo.

The only part of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier that disappointed me was the lack of Jimmy Woo. 0/10 needs more Jimmy Woo. — Jonathan (Anti-Colin) Martin (Jade F Jonny) (@ZedJadeJonny) March 19, 2021

Sorry Bucky, it’s Sam Wilson’s world. He is the rightful next Captain America, after all.

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier this is #SamWilson 's world we are just living in it pic.twitter.com/8OeNoSSP51 — Ral ceo of bucky ⎊ FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER (@snowpointexe) March 19, 2021

P.S. we’re never getting this mental image out of our heads now.

the falcon and the winter soldier spoilers I guess: why does the “new” captain america look like the old guy from Up — house of m⁷ (is not here at the moment) (@scarletintrlude) March 19, 2021

And here are a few more reactions, just for good measure:

Watched the first episode of Falcon and Winter Soldier. Set up the groundwork for the rest of the series. Love seeing Sam and Bucky outside of the hero game. I think I am going to enjoy this show. — Nickodimas (@nickodimas35) March 19, 2021

CAN MARVEL STOP?

FIRST WandaVision, then Winter soldier and Falcon and now Loki?! My heart can't handle it anymore.

(Actually never stop, I love it lol) pic.twitter.com/qdSo4dJpSx — Boo🦦 (@imjustboo) March 19, 2021

Also I watched Falcon and Winter Soldier and I am sooo looking forward to what this show is going to be like. I love that we’re getting to know them as people a bit more. — saron (@almasolomonn) March 19, 2021

Much like each Marvel movie is always tonally separate from the one that came before it, that’s set to be true of the studio’s TV shows, too, as this latest one couldn’t be more different from what we just saw. For one, WandaVision was much more episodic and self-contained whereas The Falcon and the Winter Soldier promises to be more like an extended MCU film split into weekly chapters. And with the opening hour now out there, you can look forward to five more 50-minute episodes to come over the next few weeks on Disney Plus.