Disney Plus Is Adding 11 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

This week, Disney Plus rounds out January with a bang by delivering a load of new content in one of its most packed hauls of the month. There are a couple of movies coming up, but the main draw is all the great TV material debuting on the Mouse House’s streaming service next Friday that should keep subscribers going for a while.

First of all, after fans have been waiting to see it become available since the platform’s launch in 2019, Dinosaurs is finally dropping on Disney Plus on January 29th. The cult favorite sitcom from the 1990s follows a brood of prehistoric creatures, the Sinclairs, and their surprisingly modern lives. If you never saw it in your youth, it’s basically The Flinstones meets The Simpsons, as produced by The Jim Henson Company, and all four seasons will be yours to binge.

There are two new movies due on D+ next week as well, both inherited from Fox. Namely, 2013’s animated adventure film Epic, from Ice Age‘s Blue Sky Studios, starring Colin Farrell, Josh Hutcherson, Amanda Seyfried and Christoph Waltz. Then there’s Ramona and Beezus, a family comedy featuring Selena Gomez and future The Kissing Booth star Joey King as sisters.

For more, here’s the full list of everything new on Disney Plus this week:

Dinosaurs (S1)

Dinosaurs (S2)

Dinosaurs (S3)

Dinosaurs (S4)

Epic

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept: Finale *Disney+ Original

Ramona and Beezus

SIMPSONS FOREVER: Faves of January 2021 *Disney+ Original

Texas Storm Squad

The Incredible Dr. Pol

WandaVision: New Episode *Disney+ Original

Those looking for some unscripted content can enjoy National Geographic docuseries Texas Storm Squad, veterinarian reality show The Incredible Dr. Pol and the finale of Beyond the Clouds, which can be found in the Extras section of last September’s original movie Clouds. Meanwhile, be sure to check out a new selection of classic episodes with Simpsons Forever and, last but not least, the fourth outing of WandaVision, which promises to only thicken the mystery of the mind-blowing Marvel series.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching next weekend on Disney Plus? And what have you been digging into lately? Join the conversation in the comments section below.