Disney Plus Is Adding 2 Terrible Marvel Movies In May

After it was announced that Netflix had acquired the exclusive streaming rights to the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters and all of the studio’s Spider-Man movies, it confirmed that Disney Plus would never have the complete Marvel Cinematic Universe collection as part of its content library.

The franchise is only set to continue expanding thanks to the sprawling roster of episodic projects in the works, but it’s going to be a source of frustration for many that the Mouse House won’t have the entire lineup under one roof. Even without Sony’s web-slinging blockbusters, though, Disney Plus still has plenty of comic book properties outside of Kevin Feige’s empire to draw from, with Fox having spearheaded the thirteen-movie X-Men series, not to mention the multiple attempts at turning the Fantastic Four into a viable franchise.

The New Mutants may be on HBO Max for the foreseeable future, but Disney Plus have announced that X-Men: The Last Stand and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer are arriving next month, on May 14th and 7th respectively. However, that’s hardly news to get you jumping out of your seat when The Last Stand is regarded as one of the weaker entries in the superhero saga, and while Rise of the Silver Surfer is superior to its predecessor, it’s hardly a classic.

The platform has been slowly rolling out Fox’s back catalogue under the Marvel Legacy banner, but both properties will be getting a fresh coat of paint in the not too distant future with Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four set to pick up steam after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, although the rebooted X-Men looks to be a lot further away than that as discussions continue behind the scenes.