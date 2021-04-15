Disney Plus Announces Over 35 New Movies/TV Shows For May

May is shaping up to be a huge month for Disney Plus, what with several big originals on the way to keep subscribers busy over the coming weeks. Probably the biggest highlight is Cruella, with Emma Stone set to take the lead role in the highly anticipated blockbuster that explores the origins of the titular Mouse House character.

Beyond that, sci-fi fans can look forward to the series premiere of The Bad Batch, which conveniently lands on Star Wars Day, May 4th. It arrives with a ton of buzz surrounding it, and understandably so, and should live up to the hype and please those looking for their next fix from that galaxy far, far away.

But if Star Wars just isn’t your thing, you may be interested to know that two Marvel films are on the way – but neither of them are particularly good. Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and X-Men: The Last Stand will both be on the streaming service come May but it’s probably fair to say that they’re two of the least loved movies based on the comic book giant’s properties.

Of course, there’s a lot more as well, with a number of Disney shows dropping new seasons and episodes. Admittedly, there’s not much that’s notable when you take out what was mentioned already, but for the full and complete list of what’s coming to Disney Plus in May, see below:

Released May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 101

Released May 7

Disney Wander over Yonder (S1)

Disney Wander over Yonder (S2)

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot: Episode 104

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 107

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 102

Released May 14

Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)

Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (S15)

Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 201

Big Shot: Episode 105

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 108

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 103

Released May 21

Disney Big City Greens (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue (S5)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)

Inside Pixar: Unpacked

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 202

Big Shot: Episode 106

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 109

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 104

Released May 28

Bluey Shorts (S2)

Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 – Episodes 1-8)

Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S10 – Episode 1-7)

Cruella

Launchpad

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 203

Big Shot: Episode 107

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 110

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 105

And there you have it. The full and complete list of everything coming to Disney Plus next month. But tell us, what will you be checking out in May on the streaming platform? Let us know in the comments section down below.