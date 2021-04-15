Disney Plus Announces Over 35 New Movies/TV Shows For May
May is shaping up to be a huge month for Disney Plus, what with several big originals on the way to keep subscribers busy over the coming weeks. Probably the biggest highlight is Cruella, with Emma Stone set to take the lead role in the highly anticipated blockbuster that explores the origins of the titular Mouse House character.
Beyond that, sci-fi fans can look forward to the series premiere of The Bad Batch, which conveniently lands on Star Wars Day, May 4th. It arrives with a ton of buzz surrounding it, and understandably so, and should live up to the hype and please those looking for their next fix from that galaxy far, far away.
But if Star Wars just isn’t your thing, you may be interested to know that two Marvel films are on the way – but neither of them are particularly good. Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and X-Men: The Last Stand will both be on the streaming service come May but it’s probably fair to say that they’re two of the least loved movies based on the comic book giant’s properties.
Of course, there’s a lot more as well, with a number of Disney shows dropping new seasons and episodes. Admittedly, there’s not much that’s notable when you take out what was mentioned already, but for the full and complete list of what’s coming to Disney Plus in May, see below:
Released May 4
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 101
Released May 7
Disney Wander over Yonder (S1)
Disney Wander over Yonder (S2)
Everyone’s Hero
Flicka 2
Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Big Shot: Episode 104
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 107
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 102
Released May 14
Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)
Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)
Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)
X-Men: The Last Stand
Life Below Zero (S15)
Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 201
Big Shot: Episode 105
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 108
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 103
Released May 21
Disney Big City Greens (S2)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
Fury Files (Interstitials)
Ice Road Rescue (S5)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)
Inside Pixar: Unpacked
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 202
Big Shot: Episode 106
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 109
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 104
Released May 28
Bluey Shorts (S2)
Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 – Episodes 1-8)
Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)
Wicked Tuna (S10 – Episode 1-7)
Cruella
Launchpad
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 203
Big Shot: Episode 107
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 110
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 105
And there you have it. The full and complete list of everything coming to Disney Plus next month.
