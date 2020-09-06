Disney Plus Is Adding 3 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus added a pretty sizeable haul to kick off September this past Friday, so that should last you well into next week if you plan on watching it all. In contrast, this coming Friday is set to deliver only a small pile of three fresh titles. Still, there’s one popular movie amongst them that subscribers need to catch once it becomes available on September 11th.

First of all, a couple of the streaming service’s ongoing TV series get new episodes next week – Weird But True Episode 305, “Photography” and One Day at Disney Episode 141, “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier.” By this point, most of D+’s weekly shows have dried up, but there will be more around next month. Not least The Mandalorian.

As for the new movie that’s added on Friday, that’s 2018’s Christopher Robin, the last cinematic outing for Winnie the Pooh and the other adorable inhabitants of the Hundred Acre Wood. Directed by Marc Forster (Quantum of Solace), the film essentially gives the Poohverse the Hook treatment.

Ewan McGregor stars as an all-grown-up Christopher Robin, who’s forgotten the importance of imagination and is now a workaholic dad who neglects to spend time with his wife Evelyn (Hayley Atwell) and daughter Madeline (Bronte Carmichael). Enter silly old Pooh (veteran voice actor Jim Cummings) to set him straight.

Like many of Disney’s recent live-action remakes and re-imaginings, Christopher Robin relies heavily on nostalgia and the audience’s pre-established connection to the IP, but here it results in a charming, touching movie that’s hard to feel cynical about.

It sits at a solid 73% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 83%. Here’s how the critical consensus puts it: “Christopher Robin may not equal A.A. Milne’s stories — or their animated Disney adaptations — but it should prove sweet enough for audiences seeking a little childhood magic.”

Be sure to catch all three of these titles on Disney Plus from Friday, September 11th.