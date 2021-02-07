Disney Plus Is Adding 5 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Marvel fans, this one’s for you. Disney Plus is adding a handful of new titles this Friday, and most of them come from the House of Ideas. On February 12th, the Mouse House’s streaming service debuts five fresh movies and TV shows, with three of them being Marvel titles. If you’re not in the mood for superhero content, though, don’t worry, as there’s also a new Pixar show and a National Geographic series.

First of all, Life Below Zero: The Next Generation follows a bunch of individuals who have left their traditional lifestyles behind to brave it out in the wilds of Alaska. The first of the new Marvel titles is Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones, a short-form series featuring the Avengers, made to promote the titular toyline made by Funko. Check out the full list of arrivals on Disney Plus this week below:

Inside Pixar: Portraits *Disney+ Original

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (S1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (S1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

WandaVision *Disney+ Original

The rest of the newbies are all original releases for the platform. Inside Pixar: Portraits debuts on Friday. A follow-up to last year’s first batch of Inside Pixar episodes, which went under the subtitle Inspirations, this behind-the-scenes series takes a look at those talented creatives who bring your favorite Pixar movies to life. Similar in theme is new documentary Marvel’s Behind the Mask, which takes a look at how Marvel built up their legendary comic book universe over the decades, featuring interviews with many of the most celebrated Marvel creators.

Last but not least, the sixth episode of WandaVision lands. The series, the first entry in the MCU’s Phase 4, has been gripping the internet for the past few weeks, with the mystery of Scarlet Witch and Vision’s sitcom existence only getting stranger each episode. This time around, the Maximoff-Visions celebrate Halloween… and Vision threatens to discover the truth about Westview. Don’t miss all of this on Disney Plus this Friday.