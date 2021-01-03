Disney Plus Is Adding 9 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

As we head into the first full week of January, let’s look ahead to what’s arriving on Disney Plus this coming Friday. You might still be making your way through all the great content that debuted on New Year’s Day, but here’s what you can expect to check out this weekend.

On January 8th, the Mouse House’s streaming service drops nine new titles, and several of them are well worth your time. To start with, the next haul includes dance competition Disney Fam Jam, a new episode of behind-the-scenes program Beyond the Clouds and four volumes of Star Wars: Forces of Destiny. The animated webseries focusing on the women of the SW universe features the voices of Daisy Ridley, Ashley Eckstein and Lupita Nyong’o and previously aired on The Disney Channel across 2017-2018.

Here’s the full list of everything hitting Disney Plus this coming Friday:

Disney Fam Jam

Ferdinand

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4

Toy Story That Time Forgot

Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion

Marvel Studios: Legends: Episodes 1 and 2

The highlight of the TV content going up this week has to be Marvel Studios: Legends, the new docuseries from the House of Ideas which premieres its first two episodes on the 8th. Each instalment focuses on a different character from the MCU, recapping their history in the franchise and previewing where they’ll go next. Ahead of WandaVision dropping later this month, these first two outings star Scarlet Witch and her android beau.

As for films, there’s Pixar special Toy Story That Time Forgot, which puts the spotlight on dino toys Rex and Trixie for a change, and Ferdinand. This family flick based around a Spanish bull was the final animated movie to be released by 20th Century Fox prior to the Disney takeover. It stars a great ensemble cast including John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Bobby Cannavale, Peyton Manning and David Tennant.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Disney Plus this coming weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.