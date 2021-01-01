Disney Plus Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows To Kick Off 2021

New Year’s Day falling on a Friday this year means that Disney Plus is kicking off 2021 in style by dropping a bunch of great new titles. Numbering eight in total, it’s not the biggest haul ever, but there’s still some notable movies and TV series becoming available that make for perfect January 1st viewing for the whole family.

The haul includes not one, not two but three National Geographic documentary films about sharks – 700 Sharks, Mega Hammerhead and Great Shark Chow Down. If your preferred way to ring in the new year is to celebrate with the predators of the sea, then, you’re in luck. Check out the full list of every new arrival on D+ this Friday below:

700 Sharks

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Wolverine (2013)

Earth to Ned: Episodes 11-20

Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Wolverine That Every Fan Should See 1 of 29

Click to skip























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you’re not in the mood for sharks, though, then maybe you’ll be up for some Jim Carrey content. The Mouse House adds two movies featuring the comedy star today, which were both originally released by 20th Century Fox. Namely, Dr. Seuss animated adaptation Horton Hears a Who!, starring Carrey and Steve Carrell, and Mr. Popper’s Penguins, a little-remembered comedy flick from 2011 featuring Carrey as a man who inherited a load of penguins from his explorer father. After something a bit more action-packed? Then check out The Wolverine, the second of Hugh Jackman’s solo X-Men films.

As for TV content, there’s a new episode of Beyond the Clouds, which can be found in the Extras section of original movie Clouds. Then there’s 10 new instalments of Earth to Ned, the puppet talk show from The Jim Henson Company. The first batch of episodes debuted back in September. Celebrity guests featured in episodes 11-20 include Alan Tudyk, Kevin Smith, Yvette Nicole Brown and Penn and Teller.

What are you going to be watching this weekend out of these new Disney Plus additions? Let us know in the comments.