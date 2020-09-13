Disney Plus Is Adding 14 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

This past Friday only brought a handful of new titles to Disney Plus, but the coming week will deliver a much bigger haul to the streaming service. In total, subscribers have 14 new movies and TV shows to look forward to checking out once they’re added to the site on Friday, September 18th.

The biggest original release dropping that day is Becoming, a new 10-part series in which celebrities take us through their starts in life and how they got to where they are today. Each episode centers on a different famous face, including former Disney star Ashley Tisdale, comedian Nick Kroll and basketball player Candace Parker.

Here’s the full list of everything hitting D+ this coming Friday:

Becoming – Original Series Premiere: Episodes 101-110 Available *Disney+ Original

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (S2)

Europe from Above (S1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (S1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (S1-7)

One Day At Disney – Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian” *Disney+ Original

Soy Luna (S2-3)

Violetta (S3)

Weird But True – Episode 306 – “Trains” *Disney+ Original

Wicked Tuna (S9)

You may also wish to check out a couple of the new movies inherited from Fox. We’ve got sports comedy Bend it Like Beckham, which served as Keira Knightley’s big break back in the day, and fairy tale romance Ever After: A Cinderella Story, starring Drew Barrymore. There’s also documentary film Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno.

As for new TV content, something that will please fans is the addition of all seven seasons of ABC’s Once Upon a Time. Considering the show’s close ties to the Disney animated universe, D+ really is the best place for it. Elsewhere, there’s a bunch of National Geographic series and the latest episodes of ongoing shows One Day at Disney and Weird But True. Also, don’t miss season 4 of comic book animation Marvel Super Hero Adventures.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be watching on Disney Plus once this haul lands on the platform? Have your say in the comments below.