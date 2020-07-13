Disney Plus Is Adding 11 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Contrary to Netflix, which usually updates its roster every single day, Disney+ only tinkers with its library on a weekly basis.

On July 10th, for instance, the recently-launched streaming service saw the arrival of shows such as Gigantosaurus and Secrets of the Zoo, as well as films like the divisive Solo: A Star Wars Story and the acclaimed X-Men: Days of Future Past. This week, on July 17th, the streamer will be adding yet another set of movies and series to its collection, and here’s a quick overview of them:

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs”

One Day at Disney – “Mike Davis: Imagineering Project Manager”

Disney Family Sundays – “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder”

Wild Chile (S1)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

X-Men: Apocalypse

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

First and foremost, Disney+ will continue riding on the superhero train, as it’ll follow up Days of Future Past with the next X-Men film X-Men: Apocalypse. Though not as well-received by critics as its predecessor was, 2016’s Apocalypse features a confrontation with a powerful and capable villain and makes for an enjoyable enough watch.

X-Men: Apocalypse Gallery 1 of 37

Click to skip







































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The streamer will also be adding the film Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. This live-action adaptation of the comic strip of the same name tells the story of how a self-described wimp survives high school – a trial that many of us have had to face as well.

Elsewhere, Disney+ will be adding a number of documentaries. For one, The Pre-Opening Report From Disneyland sounds a lot less exciting than it really is. Part of a series that explores the opening of Walt Disney’s amusement park, essentially creating a powerful tourist industry from scratch, it dives through the archives to show you the company in its heyday.

Other bits of content that will join the library of Disney+, meanwhile, include The Mouseketeers at Walt Disney World, Disney Junior Music Lullabies, Lost City of Machu Picchu, Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! and Wild Chile.