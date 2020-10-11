Disney Plus Is Adding 10 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

You might still be making your way through this past Friday’s new haul, but let’s look ahead all the same to what’s coming to Disney Plus this coming week. There are 10 new titles in total, including the latest episodes of the streaming service’s ongoing TV series, plus a couple of fresh shows and a brand new original movie.

Here’s the full list of what’s hitting D+ on Friday, October 16th:

Clouds (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Disney Junior the Rocketeer (S1)

Drain (S3)

Lost on Everest

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 104 – “Meet the Mandrills” *Disney+ Original

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Meet the Chimps (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

One Day At Disney – Episode 146 – “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer” *Disney+ Original

The Right Stuff – Episode 103 – “Single Combat Warrior” *Disney+ Original

Weird But True – Episode 310 – “Explorers” *Disney+ Original

Following its premiere this Friday, astronaut-themed drama The Right Stuff continues on the 16th, along with new episodes of Weird But True, One Day at Disney and Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Wildlife documentary Meet the Chimps likewise premieres the same day, while you can also catch the third season of National Geographic’s Drain the Oceans. And superhero-loving young’uns will want to check out Disney Junior’s The Rocketeer series, based off the classic 1991 flick. One day we’ll get a more mature sequel to the cult hit, but for now, this child-friendly show will do.

Moving on to the film side of things, make sure to check out documentary Lost on Everest and 2014 animated adventure Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United. The most notable addition of the week’s load, though, has to be Clouds. The musical drama is actually the result of an unusual union between Warner Bros. and Disney. Following the pandemic curtailing its planned theatrical release, Disney acquired the movie’s distribution rights from WB.

Starring Fin Argus (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Sabrina Carpenter (Girl Meets World), Clouds is based on the moving true story of Zach Sobiech, a 17-year-old aspiring musician who discovers he has terminal cancer and decides to achieve his dream of making an album – which becomes a viral sensation.

That’s what’s hitting Disney Plus next weekend, and as always, you can let us know what you’ll be checking out in the comments section below.