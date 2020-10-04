Disney Plus Is Adding 8 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

You might still be working your way through this past Friday’s haul, but let’s look ahead to what’s arriving on Disney Plus this coming week. It’s a similar-sized load of new content on its way on October 9th, including a couple of classic films you’ll want to check out, as well as a bunch of new TV episodes.

Without further ado, you can find the full list of everything arriving on the Mouse House’s streaming service this Friday below:

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 103 – “Betty and the Beast” *Disney+ Original

Oil Spill of the Century

One Day At Disney – Episode 145 – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing” *Disney+ Original

The Right Stuff (Premiere) – Episode 101 – “Sierra Hotel” & Episode 102 – “Goodies” *Disney+ Original

Weird But True – Episode 309 – “Cooking” *Disney+ Original

Wild Portugal

X2

Let’s start with the TV content that’s on the way. For one, we’ve got new episodes of Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, One Day at Disney, Weird But True and the premiere of The Right Stuff, the astronaut-themed drama series based on the 1979 novel by Tom Wolfe. Don’t miss the first two episodes of the eight-part show. If that doesn’t interest you, though, you can also catch two National Geographic documentaries – Oil Spill of the Century and Wild Portugal.

But the two titles you’ll really be looking forward to out of D+’s next haul are the couple of familiar movies hitting the site. One is The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, the third and final installment in the film series based on C.S. Lewis’ fantasy novels. Remember, Netflix is developing a reboot of the Narnia universe, but in the meantime, you can now enjoy all the movies to date on D+.

Last but not least, X2 is the latest X-Men flick to go up on the service. Marvel lovers will no doubt want to give this one another watch as it’s still viewed as perhaps the best of the Fox franchise even 18 years later. Others already available include X-Men, Days of Future Past, Apocalypse and First Class.

