Disney Plus Is Adding 11 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Though Disney Plus may not offer the volume of fresh content that typically comes to Netflix and Hulu each month, fans of the Mouse House are usually treated to some genuinely exciting stuff that ranges from classic movies and shows to brand new Disney Plus Originals. This month has been no different, of course, with the addition of such hits as Angelina Jolie’s fantasy flick Maleficent, season 31 of the beloved show The Simpsons, and an inspirational true story in the form of the original film Clouds.

Of course, you’ll want to keep looking forward, too, as Disney Plus will be premiering the first episode of the second season of The Mandalorian later this month. It’s no secret that The Mandalorian ranks #1 as the most anticipated returning show, and its sophomore season is almost certain to be just as exciting – if not more so – than its incredibly well-received first outing.

On October 23rd, however, Disney Plus is providing some content to hold subscribers over until The Mandalorian graces televisions once again. And perhaps the most exciting drop coming this week is Once Upon A Snowman, the untold origin story of the affable snowman from Disney’s Frozen film series. This short film follows Olaf’s beginnings as he first finds himself alive and must come to terms with who he is and who he wants to become, and it goes without saying that it’ll probably be adorable.

Here’s the rest of the stuff Disney Plus is releasing on October 23rd:

Gathering Storm (Season 1)

India from Above (Season 1)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 105)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Season 4)

Once Upon a Snowman

One Day At Disney (Episode 147)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

The Big Fib (Episode 116)

The Right Stuff (Episode 104)

Ultimate Viking Sword

Weird But True (Episode 311)

There’s only one further Disney Plus content drop coming this month on October 30th, and it will include the aforementioned season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, classic Disney film The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, the first season of the intriguing Nat Geo series X-Ray Earth, and plenty more – so make sure you mark your calendars in preparation.