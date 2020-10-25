Disney Plus Is Adding 8 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

October 30th will marks the final Disney Plus content drop of the month and it brings with its a handful of exciting new additions to the platform’s library that you’ll want to check out. But most importantly, if you have a subscription to the service, there’s at least a high chance that you’re a Star Wars fan who is looking forward to season 2 of a very special show – and that wait is nearly over.

That’s right – season 2 of The Mandalorian debuts this week, finally answering the call of the millions of fans who made it the most-anticipated returning show of the year. Of course, the 30th is only bringing the very first episode of the season, with the rest to follow every Friday for a total of eight weeks.

Even so, fans are sure to be excited to finally catch back up with the bounty hunter and his incredibly adorable companion Baby Yoda (formally known as “The Child”.) Season 2 will see the two forming new allegiances and fighting bad guys as they make their way through the galaxy. Not much is truly known about the story beats coming in the new season, but the first season’s finale hints that it’s likely to focus on a search for The Child’s homeworld.

If you’re one of the few people who aren’t fans of The Mandalorian, you can check out the rest of this week’s content below:

Disney the Owl House (Season 1) Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 106) One Day At Disney (Episode 148) The Mandalorian (Season Premiere) The Right Stuff (Episode 105) The Sorcerer’s Apprentice Weird But True (Episode 312) X-Ray Earth (Season 1)

As you can see, there’s at least a few other cool things to enjoy, such as the classic The Sorcerer’s Apprentice or the first season of the Nat Geo series X-Ray Earth. Either way, hopefully this will hold you over until November brings even more great stuff to watch on Disney Plus.