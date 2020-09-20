Disney Plus Is Adding 13 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Friday delivered a ton of new titles to Disney Plus, but let’s look ahead at what’s due to drop this coming week on the Mouse House’s streaming service. The final haul of September is another hefty one, bringing with it various new National Geographic series, some new TV episodes and the latest D+ original movie.

The TV highlight of the haul has to be the premiere of Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a new wildlife documentary series narrated by Disney favorite Josh Gad. Expect new episodes of that to release weekly for the next couple of months. Meanwhile, you may also want to check out season 2 of the Muppet Babies reboot.

For more, see below for the full list of what’s coming to D+ on September 25th:

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (S2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S2)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Original Series Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Muppet Babies (S2)

Oceans

One Day At Disney – Episode 143 – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager” *Disney+ Original

Port Protection: Alaska (S3)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Original Movie Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Sydney to the Max (S2)

Weird But True – Episode 307 – “Venomous Animals” *Disney+ Original

Wild Central America (S1)

X-Ray Earth (S1)

As you can see, there’s season 2 of Disney Channel comedy Sydney to the Max and new episodes of Weird But True and One Day at Disney. The host of National Geographic titles going up this week, meanwhile, include specials The Giant Robbie Crab and Oceans, as well as Wild Central America and X-Ray Earth.

But the thing you’ll likely most want to check out on Friday is Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, an original movie for D+ that was made in conjunction with Disney Channel. The fantasy film follows rebellious princess Sam who discovers she has superpowers and is sent away to a secret training program preparing superpowered second-born royals to save the world. Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars, with Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) and Elodie Yung (Daredevil) in supporting roles.

Tell us, though, what do you plan on catching on Disney Plus this coming week? Sound off down below.