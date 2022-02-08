Disney and Pixar release cosmic ‘Lightyear’ poster and new images

Chris Evans is taking on the role of Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming Disney/Pixar film Lightyear, and fans can’t stop buzzing about the movie after an official trailer was released today. Evans shared the trailer on his Twitter account with the beginning of Lightyear’s legendary quote: “To infinity…”

Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear will chronicle the life of Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear as he fights to get his people home after being stranded on an unknown planet for a year.

In addition to today’s official trailer release, fans were treated to stills from the upcoming space adventure film featuring our favorite Space Ranger, Mr. Buzz Lightyear himself. We also see our new favorite robotic cat, Sox, cuddled up to Lightyear as they appear to travel at warp-speed. The new poster for the film highlights Lightyear in his entirety, whereas previous Lightyear posters honed in on his iconic space suit.

New 'Lightyear' Poster and Images 1 of 7

Click to skip Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar

Click to zoom

As dedicated Toy Story fans know, Buzz Lightyear has a story to tell. He’s always known that he was more than Andy’s toy and a friend to the rest of the gang, and while those developments certainly grounded him, now we get the chance to see what his past was like when he was a bit more airborne.

Lightyear director Angus McLane shared the following sentiments in a statement about the upcoming space odyssey.

“Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about. In ‘Toy Story,’ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lightyear’ pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

You can catch Lightyear when it hits theaters on June 17.