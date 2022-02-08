Watch: Buzz goes to infinity and beyond in official ‘Lightyear’ trailer

The time has come for the Toy Story spin-off that fans have been waiting for. The first full-length trailer for Lightyear has finally landed.

The action begins with Buzz Lightyear (the human one; not the toy) gearing up to go on a space adventure. He narrates, saying that they’ve been marooned on a planet, not Earth, for a year and are finally ready to get everyone home.

While full plot details will undoubtedly be kept under wraps until full release, we know that the movie follows Buzz and his robot cat companion, Sox, on their adventures in the great beyond. They fight giant robots and ward off plant-like creatures as they try to make it back home.

Immediately following the trailer’s release, stars of the movie shared their take. Supporting actor Taika Waititi shared a tweet letting us know that he “let Chris Evans be the star” in the trailer.

In my eyes, you’re the main star of every movie whether you’re in them or not. https://t.co/Q8fcxrRxsO — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 8, 2022

Evans, who plays the animated flick’s title role, told Waititi, “In my eyes, you’re the main star of every movie whether you’re in them or not.”

The remaining cast includes Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Peter Sohn as Sox, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Fans of the original movies have noticed that Chris Evans is playing Buzz Lightyear rather than Tim Allen. There are a few reasons this could have happened, however, the most common theory is that this is a real, human version of Buzz Lightyear whereas, in the previous movies, he was just a toy.

Accompanying today’s visual treat, director Angus MacLane said, per Lightyear‘s video description provided by Pixar:

“Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about. In ‘Toy Story,’ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lighytear’ pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

Lightyear is scheduled to release in theaters on June 17, 2022.