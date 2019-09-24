Disney Artist Shares Concept Art Of How X-Men Could Look In MCU

We’re a ways away from seeing the X-Men on the big screen again, but this epic concept art could give us an idea of how much the wait will be worth it. Former Disney visual artist Jason Pastrana has shared his latest piece – seen down below – which imagines how three of mutantkind’s finest heroes could look given a Marvel Studios twist.

The image captures Wolverine, Cyclops and Storm in the heat of battle with a bunch of Sentinels. One thing fans really hope from the MCU’s X-Men is that they’ll wear their classic outfits, particularly Wolverine, and that’s exactly what Pastrana’s delivered in his artwork. It appears that he’s based Logan and Scott Summers’ costumes on John Cassaday’s designs from the Astonishing X-Men comics, while Storm seems to be sporting her 80s-style mohawk.

Check out the amazing piece below:

Disney Artist Shares Concept Art For The X-Men In The MCU 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s funny that Pastrana based his work off the Astonishing X-Men comics as Joss Whedon penned that run, and rumor has it that the former Avengers director could play a role in helping Marvel reboot the X-Men. One outlet pointed to the filmmaker helming the project himself. We Got This Covered, however, has heard that he’ll be more like a consultant or perhaps producer, with other names being eyed to direct, like Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Jon Watts.

In any case, it’ll be interesting to see which X-Men Marvel picks for the team to start with. Given that they’re such iconic members of the roster, it seems like a sound bet that Wolverine, Cyclops and Storm will be around. In fact, Logan could be getting his own Disney Plus show, while Avengers: Endgame‘s screenwriters have said they’re up for doing Cyclops justice in the MCU. Plus, there’s that intriguing theory that Lupita Nyong’o could swap Nakia for Storm, too.

Tell us, though, do you like the look of this X-Men concept art? And who do you want to see on the team in the MCU? Have your say in the comments section below.