Spider-Man: Far From Home Director May Helm Marvel’s X-Men Reboot

The X-Men are coming to the MCU, as Kevin Feige revealed at July’s Comic-Con that the franchise will soon be rebooted now that Marvel has the rights back from Fox. But what’s the best way for the studio to relaunch the mutant team? That remains to be seen, but they probably need to find a filmmaker who can serve up their own strong vision for the property, much like Jon Watts has done with Spider-Man.

Speaking of which, We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the leads of Ghostbusters 3 would be young teens, and that Black Knight was coming to the MCU, both of which turned out to be right – that Marvel’s considering Watts to helm their X-Men reboot, but he’s not the only name on their wishlist. It’s known that the studio is keen to hold onto him though following Sony moving forward with Spider-Man 3 without their involvement and given that another outlet has previously reported that he’s been offered the Nova movie as well, it’s clear that Kevin Feige and co. are impressed with what the filmmaker’s done for them so far.

Of course, it was also recently rumored that Joss Whedon is attached to the X-Men reboot, but from what we’ve been told, he’ll probably only be involved as producer or perhaps a consultant. In any case, on paper, having both the man who launched the Avengers on the big screen and the director behind Tom Holland’s relatable wall-crawler sounds like a dream team to bring the X-Men into the MCU.

In regards to casting, we know that Marvel may be looking to shake up the mutants, with it said that Professor X and Magneto could be portrayed by people of color. Denzel Washington and Giancarlo Esposito are just a couple of names being eyed to next play the iconic mutant leaders, but given that the X-Men reboot isn’t coming for a while yet, things could always change before it reaches cinemas. As always, though, stay tuned for more.