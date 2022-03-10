Disney CEO teases the MCU impact of ‘Doctor Strange 2’

It goes without saying that Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the Marvel Cinematic Universe before, which was made abundantly clear by an incredible trailer that cleaved the internet in half.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s first solo outing isn’t regarded as dwelling among the franchise’s top tier, but we’ve got plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the sequel going down in the history books as one of the MCU’s very best. It looks big, bold, and positively bonkers, which is the least we’d expect given the title.

Patrick Stewart spent roughly a couple of days deflecting questions regarding his involvement before opening up on the return of Charles Xavier from Fox’s X-Men series, so we know at least two pre-existing worlds are going to collide in Multiverse of Madness.

Speaking at the company’s Annual Shareholders Meeting, Disney CEO Bob Chapek teased that the Sorcerer Supreme’s upcoming adventure might even exceed the impact most fans are expecting it to have on the MCU mythology.

“From Marvel Studios, we have the high-anticipated feature Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which premieres in theaters on May 6. With an extraordinary cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch, this film really pushes the boundaries of storytelling and connects pieces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in unexpected ways. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

While the talk of “connecting pieces” is par for the course based on the footage we’ve seen so far, “unexpected ways” is the interesting soundbite. With Stewart already confirmed as Professor X, it sounds as though even more shocks, setbacks, and surprising returns could be on the way.