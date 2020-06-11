Disney Shares New Map Of The Entire Star Wars Galaxy

Disney’s playing the role of cartographer as the Star Wars galaxy gets a brand new map. Seen down below, a special point of interest on it is Baatu, the planet which hosts Galaxy’s Edge. It was scanned from the pages of the Traveler’s Guide to Baatu reference book and even comes with a map key for the various regions and a description, which reads:

“As you see, Batuu is in the Western Reaches of the Outer Rim, perched on the edge of the known and the unknown. It is precisely this location that has shaped the planet’s history. Before advanced hyperspace capabilities, Batuu’s position made it a bustling fueling stop for ships heading into Wild Space. With the advances technology and well-charted hyperplanes, most modern travelers choose to bypass Batuu, resulting in the planet becoming a crossroads for adventures and a haven for those who prefer life in the shadows.”

This updated version of the galaxy map is seemingly considered canon, too, which gives fans of the franchise an official look at the lay of the land. This could also help put to rest some of those debates on where certain planets are precisely located.

Some Redditors have pointed out that the hidden Sith planet of Exegol from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is missing. Maybe we can just accept the fact that since a Wayfinder is required to uncover the location of the planet though, it wouldn’t appear on any ubiquitous traveler’s map. But according to Fantha Tracks, it lies somewhere between Ilum and Csilla. Of course, it’s also possible that the rumored Palatine prequel movie might revisit the location to give the planet and its inhabitants their own detailed backstory.

The future of that galaxy far, far away is basically full of blank pages at this point, as the Skywalker saga has now wrapped up. So, we could be flying to any number of strange and undiscovered planets in successive iterations of the franchise. Looking closer to home, though, and we’ve got the in-development Disney Plus Obi-Wan Kenobi show to look forward to along with season 2 of The Mandalorian, a rumored Rey spinoff movie and, most excitingly, Taika Waititi’s untitled Star Wars project.