Liam Neeson Reportedly In Talks To Return In Obi-Wan Kenobi Show

Though Liam Neeson only played Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in one Star Wars film, the character became very popular with fans, as his personality captured the nobility of the Jedi Order exceptionally well, while also being rogue enough to serve as an underdog. And while folks have been crying out for him to return in live-action form for years now, it still hasn’t happened.

With Ewan McGregor back as Obi-Wan Kenobi for his own Disney Plus TV series, however, the call for Qui-Gon Jinn to make another appearance as well has only grown stronger. After all, with the franchise getting pretty nostalgic lately – see also Ian McDiarmid’s return as the Emperor for The Rise of Skywalker – it seems like it’s the perfect time to bring Neeson back. And indeed, it looks as if Lucasfilm feels the same.

That’s because the Taken star is now in “early talks” to return as Qui-Gon in the aforementioned Obi-Wan show. True, the actor did say that he’s got no interest in returning to that galaxy far, far away earlier this year, but it seems as if things have changed as sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ahsoka will appear in The Mandalorian season 2, Karen Gillan is being eyed for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker, all of which turned out to be correct – say that the studio is now talking with him about it.

From what we understand, the plan is to have him appear for a small cameo and his involvement in the series wouldn’t be too substantial. And it should also be stressed that this isn’t a done deal just yet, as early talks are just that, talks. Things can ultimately fall through. But for now, at least, it certainly sounds promising, and that’s hugely exciting.

After all, just like Darth Maul, Qui-Gon Jinn’s become a disproportionately popular character considering his small amount of screentime. And given that Maul ended up getting a second movie appearance in Solo, it’d only make sense for Neeson’s character to get a similar treatment, be it in the Obi-Wan show or another Star Wars project.