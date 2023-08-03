Disney confirms that ‘Secret Invasion’ didn’t break the MCU until after ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

The MCU timeline can be confusing and challenging to piece together at times. While it was somewhat easier to connect the dots during the Infinity Saga, the Multiverse Saga has introduced a new layer of complexity. With the recent streaming debut of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we’ve received a little more clarity on the continuity.

Disney Plus has updated its official MCU timeline to incorporate the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, revealing that it takes place before the events of Secret Invasion. This order makes sense since Secret Invasion precedes The Marvels. However, it’s important to note that James Gunn’s final Marvel film was initially scheduled for a 2020 release, which could have placed it just before the start of WandaVision.

However, due to the pandemic and the release of the Holiday Special, the placement of Vol. 3 in the timeline has been pushed even further.

Image via Disney Plus

The Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline is far from perfect, and titles tend to be re-arranged due to production delays and other behind-the-scenes factors. Collider once reported that Phase Four went through multiple alterations due to the pandemic, which led to drastic changes to many release dates.

At the same time, people claimed that the Disney Plus timeline does not make sense and that it shouldn’t be trusted. While you could use it as a reference to help figure out when things took place, sometimes, your interpretation of the order of events is enough, especially now that we have branching timelines due to the events of Loki and What If..?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available in Disney Plus.