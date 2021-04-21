Disney Makes Deal With Sony To Bring Spider-Man Movies To Disney Plus

In the United States, almost every single Marvel Cinematic Universe film can be found on Disney Plus. Of course, the only exceptions are Universal’s The Incredible Hulk and the two Sony co-productions that we’ve had to date, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home. For a long time now, fans had been hoping that the studios would be able to reach an agreement so that more Marvel movies could make their way to the Mouse House’s streaming service, and at long last, Sony has decided to play ball.

Variety brings word today that Disney has struck a massive deal with Sony Pictures for the US which will see not only Spidey flicks but other Marvel efforts produced by the studio allowed to be added to Disney Plus, starting with Sony’s 2022 release slate. As we know, the studio already has a deal with Netflix for the “lucrative post-theatrical release Pay 1 window,” and while that still stands, the Disney agreement “covers subsequent TV windows.”

As Variety explains, this means that the Sony movies will hit Netflix first, “about nine months after the start of a film’s theatrical run,” and Disney will then “scoop [them] up for multiple platforms in the windows previously reserved for ad-supported cable and broadcast airings of movies.” In other words, and as Grace Randolph explains:

To clarify, all Sony #Marvel titles will go to #Netflix about nine months after release. THEN, months after that, they'll eventually end up on #DisneyPlus — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) April 21, 2021

So, it may take a while for Sony’s productions to arrive on Disney Plus, but fans can at least rest easy knowing they’ll get there eventually. And that can only be good news, especially as like we said above, this is something folks have wanted to see happen for a very long time now.

Perhaps the only drawback here is that it begins with 2022 titles, so it may not apply to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Venom, etc. However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some of their older efforts make their way onto Disney Plus as well given that they now have this new partnership in place.

For the time being, though, it’s exciting to know that at least some of Spider-Man and his fellow SPUMC stablemates’ films will be on the Mouse House’s platform and we can only hope that this deal proves fruitful for both parties so that it may continue for a long time to come.