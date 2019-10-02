Disney Developing Wreck-It Ralph Spinoff For Gal Gadot’s Shank

The Wreck-It Ralph cinematic universe just keeps on expanding. We already reported that a third installment of the hit franchise is already in development, following the massive success of the first two entries, and now we’re being told that a spinoff centered around a popular character from the recent sequel is also underway.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us the Mouse House was doing an Aladdin sequel before the studio confirmed it – Disney is in the process of putting together a spinoff that revolves around Shank. The tough-as-nails netizen was played by Gal Gadot in Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 and she’s expected to once again reprise her role for the new movie.

Shank is a non-playable boss in the extremely intense and gritty online racing game entitled Slaughter Race. She treats both her job and her awesome car with the utmost importance. Losing is not an option in her mind, which can make her appear scary to those who don’t know her. Those who do, however, realize that Shank’s actually very caring, empathetic and smart. She treats the crew around her like family and while her scripted dialogue in the game seems menacing, she’s actually quite soft-spoken.

When Ralph and Vanellope wind up inside of Slaughter Race, Shank immediately tries to help them on their adventure. She’s especially compassionate towards Vanellope, whom she treats like a little sister.

Shank would definitely be an interesting character to explore, given the contrast between her in-game personality and her actual attitude outside of the game. There’s no doubt that the talented writers at Disney could come up with a fascinating backstory for why she is the way she is or perhaps even give her a completely unique plot line that takes place after the events of the last movie.

Either way, this will definitely be a feature to watch out for and once we hear more on the future of the Wreck-It Ralph franchise, we’ll be sure to let you know.