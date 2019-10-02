Wreck-It Ralph 3 In Development At Disney

As many of you have probably noticed over recent years, Walt Disney Studios has been tossing out as many sequels and remakes as it has original films. This year alone saw mammoth box office success with movies like Aladdin, Toy Story 4, and Jon Favreau’s The Lion King – all of which will be capped off by the arrival of Frozen 2 next month.

And after all that cash, do you really think the buck will stop there?

Of course it won’t, and thanks to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us the Mouse House was developing an Aladdin sequel before it was confirmed – we think we know what the studio’s next yet-to-be-announced project will be: Wreck-It Ralph 3.

Details are incredibly thin as of now, but our sources tell us that the series will definitely be getting a threequel. And let’s be honest, are you really surprised?

The original film, which followed a video game villain on his quest to become a hero, grossed over $470 million worldwide; and its sequel, 2018’s Ralph Breaks the Internet did even better, making just less than $530 million at the box office.

While we don’t know too much about this upcoming picture, we can only assume that it’ll once again star John C. Reilly, who voices the reformed virtual foe, and Sarah Silverman, who brings to life a glitch in a candy-coated racing game.

With all this said, the film may not get a theatrical release. Some Mouse House movies, like the upcoming Lady and the Tramp remake, are only being distributed via Disney Plus. So, we’ll have to wait and see if Wreck-It Ralph 3 is destined to stay in the digital world, just like its lead character.