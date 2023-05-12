Disney dropped a brand new movie today that’s impossible to be excited for

One would think that being one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world means Disney knows how to properly market its stuff. As we’ve come to realize, that is not always the case.

Just today, a brand spanking new original film was released on Disney Plus, being met with surprise by a big portion of subscribers, who had no idea it was even coming. Because we’re almost sure readers have no clue what we’re talking about either, allow us to fill in the gaps.

Crater is the title of this movie, which largely takes place in zero gravity. It follows the adventure of a boy raised in a lunar colony, who gathers his friends on a journey exploring an unknown crater. It’s certainly not the kind of coming-of-age movie audiences are used to, with its children-in-space premise, but Disney audiences have seen stranger things happen, so it’ll likely appeal to its target audience as much as the rest. With that information in mind, one has to question why the entertainment company didn’t jam promotion for this movie down our throats, as it does with many others.

By now, we’re used to the House of Mouse moving in mysterious ways. Nevertheless, it seems highly counterproductive to go to all the trouble of developing and releasing a film only to barely advertise it to the public. If the momentum isn’t steadily built, and the audience doesn’t get to marinate in excitement for a project, why would they even give it a shot?

Is Disney so confident in its brand that it assumes success is in the bag either way? Maybe. Probably. Is the company right, though? We shall see.