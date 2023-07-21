Disney enhances its reputation as public enemy #1 with a sneaky way of continuing production during dual strikes

The Mouse House continues to paint itself as one of the biggest enemies of picketers everywhere.

Thanks largely to comments made by the man in charge, Disney has established itself as one of the greatest threats facing picketers everywhere, with Bob Iger sitting atop his throne and mountainous piles of cash to denigrate the demands of actors and writers as “unrealistic,” which is an interesting perspective from somebody who makes upwards of $25 million annually.

He even managed to piss off Marvel alumni old and new alike, with Phase One stalwart and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. mainstay Clark Gregg left incredulous by Iger’s claims the comic book company never had an impact on the small screen until he got involved, which came as he blamed it for diluting the cinematic universe.

Image via Disney/Pixar

With on-camera talents and scribes alike refusing to work or promote their projects until matters are resolved, major question marks were placed over animated features currently in production with a locked-in release date. According to The Wrap, the Mouse House has found a sneaky workaround after it was relayed to the outlet that “Pixar went out of its way to bank recordings in advance of the strike.”

In essence, the likes of next year’s Elio and Inside Out 2 can technically carry on being tinkered with because the talent have already recorded their lines, meaning that anyone who isn’t an actor or a writer can carry on as usual without having to worry about breaching any contracts.

There’s technically nothing wrong with it, but it feels more than a little immoral given the circumstances, although that’s to be expected when it’s the biggest and richest companies like Disney, Netflix, and the rest of the major studios that are coming under the heaviest fire.