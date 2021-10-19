Disney Exec Asks Fans To Stop Sharing Eternals Spoilers

In a case of too little too late, a Disney executive has asked Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to stop sharing Eternals spoilers, with one major surprise being revealed online almost as soon as the red carpet premiere of the movie had ended.

Variety’s Matt Donnelly has been coming under fire on Twitter for posting a massive, A-list cameo appearance without even the merest hint of a spoiler warning, potentially ruining the surprise for any of his followers, and the reverberations have since been felt all across the internet, a place that is most definitely not known for keeping its mouth shut.

In what’s more than likely going to be a public exercise in futility, the Mouse House’s head of marketing Asad Ayaz politely urged people not to give the game away ahead of Eternals‘ November 5th release, as you can see below.

To our colleagues & friends in the press & fan community who will be watching #Eternals in the days ahead, please help preserve the experience of this incredible film. Please do not post spoilers and reveals that so many have worked so hard to protect pic.twitter.com/97elpmQVDY — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) October 19, 2021

Eternals Film Posters 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

All it takes is a quick Google search, and you can find details of both credits scenes, but we won’t be sharing that information here. It’s a sad state of affairs when people who work for the company that own the studio that produced Eternals are forced to try and stem the tide of spoilers, but it’s par for the course when you’re talking about the MCU.