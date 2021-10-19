[SPOILERS] Confirmed For Eternals Post-Credit Cameo

Eternals was already an extremely hyped-up movie but excitement is about to hit fever pitch. The world premiere took place last night in Hollywood which including an incredible sounding post-credits scene. Judging by what Variety’s Senior Film Writer is reporting, it introduces what’ll be the most talked-about new character in Marvel for a long time:

Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) October 19, 2021

Yup, you read that right folks, as rumored, the hugely popular musician and actor Harry Styles is making his MCU debut as Thanos’ brother Eros. Styles has made some well-received inroads into acting since his time in One Direction, including performances in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and the upcoming My Policeman. But this will be, by some distance, his biggest role yet.

So, who’s Eros? Also known as Starfox (though Nintendo lawyers mean he probably won’t ever be called that in the MCU), he’s Thanos’ brother, though far from the galaxy conquering titan you might expect. Instead, he’s kind of an intergalactic playboy and womanizer. While he often fights on the side of heroes he also has a shady aspect, with his stint as an Avenger ending when he was accused of sexual assault.

As Harry Styles is playing him I suspect Marvel Studios will gloss over that side of his character to present a fun-loving but incredibly powerful new hero. Let’s hope we hear more details from the Eternals premiere with a full description of this jaw-dropping post-credits scene.

Eternals hits theaters on November 5.