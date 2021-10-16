Disney Exec Dodges Question About MCU Movies Being Banned In China

Every single installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since The Avengers has earned at least $100 million in China, contributing an awful lot of cash into the franchise’s coffers. However, none of the three feature length Phase Four efforts to date have been granted a release in the world’s biggest market for cinema, which is surely causing some consternation for the money men at Disney.

No reasons were given behind Black Widow‘s omission from the slate, but resurfaced comments made by Simu Liu are said to be the explanation as to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ absence, while Eternals director Chloé Zhao has been effectively blackballed by local media since before the release of Nomadland, thanks to a 2013 interview she gave that was deemed as disparaging to the country of her birth.

In a new interview with Variety, Disney Asia-Pacific president Luke Kang was asked about the MCU’s most recent efforts being snubbed by the censorship board, and he simply refused to acknowledge the issue.

“No one cannot argue with our overall success as a company in China. Going forward, we are very optimistic. Short term challenges will eventually iron themselves out. We are excited to bring the Chinese consumers whatever new content we have, Marvel, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars or whatnot. It is hard to predict the moves of a government. Our job is to be where the consumers are at, understand the consumer, understand where our brands and franchises resonate. Within the constraints and confines that we are given, we are able to maximize our reach and potential.”

Fast & Furious 9, Godzilla vs. Kong and Free Guy have made big bank in China, with No Time to Die and Dune hoping to follow suit, but the world’s most popular franchise has been left on the outside looking in for the whole of 2021 so far, although the MCU is expected to return in a major way with Spider-Man: No Way Home.