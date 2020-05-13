Disney Announces New Release Date For The New Mutants, Coming This Summer

Is The New Mutants the unluckiest Marvel movie of all time? The X-Men spinoff film has been in the can for years (production wrapped all the way back in 2017), but kept getting delayed due to Fox wanting reshoots – that never happened- and then by the Fox/Disney merger. It was finally set to arrive in cinemas this April, and then it was pulled from the schedules over the coronavirus pandemic.

The horror-flavored teen mutant movie was then nowhere to be found when Disney updated their release plan last month, despite every MCU entry for the next three years finding a new home. Folks started wondering whether they were going to simply drop it on Disney Plus, then. But that’s not the case, as the Mouse House has finally assigned The New Mutants what we hope will be its final release date: August 28th, 2020.

Though cinemas are still generally shut and likely will be for a few more months, there are some major studio movies set to land this summer. Famously, Warner Bros. is keeping Christopher Nolan’s Tenet where it is in mid July, while they’ve also got Wonder Woman 1984 coming on August 14th. Two weeks later, then, The New Mutants will follow suit. It’s due to be the only big release dropping that pre-Labor Day weekend.

New Photos For The New Mutants Gives A New Look At The Troubled Teens 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though the endless delays have been painful, the trailers have genuinely got fans excited to see Josh Boone’s production, with hopes that this will be a redemptive final entry in the now defunct X-Men cinematic universe. It was never expected to make a lot of money, however, so it’s smart of Marvel to release it during the summer, as a test for what kind of shape the market is in once we’re out of quarantine.

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton and many others, The New Mutants is coming this August. Though, at this stage, we’ll believe it when we see it.