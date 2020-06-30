Disney Plus Has Some Great Originals Coming In July

The movies and shows releasing on streaming platforms lately have been top-tier. Netflix has been getting huge hits like E.T. the Extraterrestrial and The Silence of the Lambs, Hulu scored wonderful titles like A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and I Am Legend, and Disney Plus has been building and completing its Marvel movie collection. There’s certainly plenty of enrapturing content to watch regardless of what streaming service you regularly use, but Disney’s platform in particular is shaping up to have an exceptional July.

Disney Plus will see 90s classics like The Mighty Ducks and The Big Green arrive on July 3rd, and then subscribers will also be treated to Solo: A Star Wars Story a week later on July 10th. But even with great flicks like those landing, there’s still even more to be excited for in the way of Disney Plus Originals. These upcoming films and shows are exclusive to Disney’s service and are sure to excite plenty of subscribers when they release throughout July.

Perhaps most notable of the original programming coming to Disney Plus is the home version of the immensely popular musical, Hamilton. This tale of Alexander Hamilton and his rise from orphan to Founding Father has won a copious amount of awards and is widely accepted as one of the best musicals to ever grace Broadway. It’s currently a cultural phenomenon, and it’s absolutely worth catching when it drops on July 3rd.

For more, see below for all of the Disney Plus Originals coming throughout the month:

Hamilton

It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Muppets Now

Pixar in Real Life – “Up: Balloon Cart Away”

Rogue Trip

Of course, you can also tune in each Friday for new episodes of Disney Family Sundays and One Day At Disney.

If none of that interests you though, you can head through here to see the more than 50 movies and shows coming to Disney Plus throughout the entire month of July.