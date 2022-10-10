When a story becomes cultural legend, it is only a matter of time before Disney scoops it up and commodifies it. The company has done so with Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and countless others, with the Mouse House now heading to sandier climes world to capture a famous story collection.

Deadline reveals in a new report the mouse monopoly is working on a new live-action and sci-fi infused fantasy based on One Thousand and One Arabian Nights. The initial book collects several folk tales from the Middle East, was first published in English in the early 1700s, and what is coming does have some talent behind it as far as scripting is concerned.

The report says 1001 Nights will be penned and executive produced by Arash Amel. Amel recently had a hand with Rise, previously wrote A Private War and, apparently while the plot is secret, it will not be tied to any other franchises for now.

Disney’s Aladdin originally comes from Aladdin’s Wonderful Lamp, in typical Disney brand synergy. In the past, though, the original collection has inspired George Méliès, Pier Paolo Pasolini and Miguel Gomes. As well, in 2019 Disney brought Aladdin into live-action form with Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith.

Amel was born in the United Kingdom, spent his early youth in Iran and has produced a number of projects. Coming up he has Fred & Ginger for Amazon based on his screenplay, but a Disney-backed blockbuster comfortably marks his biggest project to date.