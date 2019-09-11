Disney Planning A Live-Action Remake Of Home On The Range

Don’t expect the reboot craze to stop any time soon. Fresh off the heels of Disney’s extremely profitable recent live-action remakes, the studio is making plans to keep on redoing their animated films for years to come. In fact, according to our sources – the same ones who told us an Aladdin sequel was in development, and that Marvel was developing a She-Hulk show – executives at the company are eying a revitalization of the 2004 flick Home on the Range. Just like Dumbo and the upcoming Brother Bear reimagining, the few human characters in the movie will likely be real people, while the animals will be animated in a style similar to The Lion King.

For those who aren’t familiar with this lesser-known flick, Home on the Range is titled after the popular country song of the same name and features a wide array of voice talents like Roseanne Barr, Judi Dench, Jennifer Tilly, Cuba Gooding Jr., Randy Quaid and Steve Buscemi. The story is set in the late 1800s and tells the tale of the Old West through the eyes of the barnyard animals. The main characters are a trio of cows, who are tasked with capturing a notorious cattle rustler named Alameda Slim in order to claim his bounty and save their farm from foreclosure.

Unfortunately, the movie underperformed at the box office, grossing only $103.9 million on a $110 million budget. The disappointing return marked the second-to-last 2D animated feature that Disney would produce, followed only by the much more successful The Princess and The Frog (which is also reportedly about to undergo the live-action reboot treatment).

This time around, the studio will definitely have to assemble a much different cast. Randy Quaid has basically been ostracized from Hollywood due to his many legal and personal issues and Roseanne Barr has also become a villain in the eyes of many after several controversial statements led to her being ousted from the reboot of the show that bore her name.

Further details on the proposed Home on the Range remake haven’t been made available just yet, but our sources assure us that it’s on Disney’s ever-growing list of titles that they hope to get to. When they’ll get around to actually making it, we can’t say, but as soon as we learn more we’ll be sure to let you know.