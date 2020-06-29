Disney Plus Adding 12 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

July is shaping up to be an excellent month for every streaming platform. Tons of popular films and shows will be making their way to each service to help mitigate the boredom caused by social distancing, and some of the best of them are coming to Disney Plus on July 3rd. Even better, many of the offerings are classics that will excite those who are seeking out nostalgic experiences.

First of all, any 90s kid is going to be ecstatic to see the arrival of The Big Green and The Mighty Ducks. These two childhood favorites rank among the most popular movies of that decade, and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone around 30-years-old who didn’t watch them as a kid. Both are your typical sports-based films about a failing team who gets a boost from a coach who is willing to push them to be their best, and you won’t want to miss a chance to watch these classics if you haven’t already.

The beloved Hamilton is also showing up to keep your toes tapping and your heart racing. This extremely popular musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton as he makes his way from orphan to one of the Founding Fathers. It’s done exceptionally well and earned critical praise on the stage, and now you can finally watch it from the comfort of your own home and get all the incredible songs stuck in your head for weeks on end.

For more, here’s the full list of everything releasing on July 3rd on Disney Plus:

Animal ER (Seasons 1 – 2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Disney Family Sundays – “Peter Pan Shadow Box Theater”

Hamilton

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (Seasons 1 – 4)

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

One Day at Disney – “Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain”

Pixar in Real Life – “Up: Balloon Cart Away”

Race to Witch Mountain

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

If nothing there catches your interest, you can always head through here to see everything else coming to Disney Plus throughout the rest of July. And as always, stay tuned for more updates on what’s coming to all of your favorite streaming services each month.