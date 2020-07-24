Disney Plus Is Still Missing A Whole Lot Of Star Wars Content

As one of the most popular and beloved brands on the planet that’s endured for over 40 years as a monolithic presence in popular culture, it hardly came as a surprise that Star Wars was one of the main selling points of Disney Plus, with fans able to catch all of the movies and TV shows in one place.

After the revival of The Clone Wars and the first season of The Mandalorian turned out to be huge hits, the franchise’s expansion on the Mouse House’s in-house streaming service is set to continue at pace. Not only is Mando’s second run due to arrive in October, but Clone Wars spinoff The Bad Batch was recently announced and the Obi-Wan Kenobi show is in the midst of a major creative overhaul.

However, there’s still plenty of Star Wars content missing from Disney Plus, and the studio might be holding off on making it available because some of it is generally regarded as the worst output in the history of the long-running sci-fi series.

The most notable absentee is the 25 episodes of the animated Star Wars: Clone Wars that ran between 2003 and 2005, which has since firmly established itself as a cult favorite among fans, but some of the other missing titles didn’t exactly receive much in the way of critical acclaim, with 2001 mockumentary R2-D2: Beneath the Dome nowhere to be found and the Star Wars: Ewoks and Star Wars: Droids animated shows becoming largely forgotten since they first aired in the mid-1980s.

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm seem keen to pretend that the Ewoks never existed at all given that TV movies Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks: Battle for Endor still haven’t made their way to streaming yet, while it wouldn’t be surprising to find out that one of the conditions of George Lucas selling up to Disney was that the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special never sees the light of day.

Maybe one day they’ll appear on Disney Plus, but for now, they’ll have to remain as curiosities locked away in the deepest recesses of the Star Wars vault.