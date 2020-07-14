Star Wars Fans Are Going Crazy For Clone Wars Spinoff The Bad Batch

The entire Disney era of Star Wars on the big screen might have largely split opinion right down the middle, but it can’t be a coincidence that the greater creative freedom afforded to the minds behind the franchise’s small screen output has seen the most recent batch of adventures set in a galaxy far, far away enjoy a much warmer reception from those with a longtime affinity for the beloved sci-fi series.

The Mandalorian is arguably the best live-action Star Wars project to emerge since the Mouse House first acquired the rights to George Lucas’ brainchild, with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni set to double-down on fan service in the second season by bringing in some big names for their live-action debuts, while Ewan McGregor’s return as Obi-Wan Kenobi is now in the hands of the duo’s protege Deborah Chow.

Not only that, but the revival of the animated Clone Wars on Disney Plus received rave reviews, with the storytelling seen in the final season easily ranking among the finest ever featured in the illustrious history of Star Wars. The show might have recently drawn to a conclusion, but fans will soon be able to get another fix following the announcement that Clone Wars spinoff The Bad Batch is in the works for Disney Plus.

Set to follow the titular band of genetically-enhanced clones that have superior skills as soldiers, the series will pick up right from where The Clone Wars left off, and it would be fair to say the news has gone down pretty well with the Star Wars fanbase, as evidenced below.

SO YOURE TELLING ME THAT WE’RE GETTING A CLONE WARS SPIN OFF SERIES WITH ECHO AND THE BAD BATCH AND THAT AHSOKA BO KATAN BOBA FETT AND POSSIBLY REX WILL ALL BE IN MANDALORIAN SEASON 2?? ASK ME HOW IT FEELS TO BE WINNING pic.twitter.com/8SEEDlXbmc — seraiah (@thellamellama) July 13, 2020

Me seeing the news of the Bad Batch Clone Wars spin-off pic.twitter.com/rbdHznLtmI — Jamie (@Jamiealx) July 13, 2020

A Sequel to the Clone Wars? fuck yeah finally some good fucking news #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/T8sBqlPaj3 — Tup in a Teacup (@nor_bean) July 13, 2020

lego star wars, mando s2, bad batch show, jfo sequel… THERES A LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL pic.twitter.com/rLKp1gfQ2J — dee²¹² 🦦 (@securasimp) July 13, 2020

disney said yeah the bad batch IS sexy let’s bring them back pic.twitter.com/LSVIrG6Tsz — lane! (@dnidjarin) July 13, 2020

the cast list for the bad batch has been revealed ! pic.twitter.com/NE5sm21owl — 𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙡𝙖𝙝 ❂ (@sitharies) July 13, 2020

BAD BATCH NATION WHERE R YALL pic.twitter.com/QytPXjAUHM — BAD BATCH SERIES ✿ (@skywalkersnips) July 13, 2020

I hope it tells us what happens with the Bad Batch during Order 66 (which will probably be heartwrenching but I WANT TO HOPE-) I hope it gives us more awesome missions where they're just kicking butt I hope we get to see more of Crosshair — PurpleProse | blm | acab (@PurpleProse4) July 13, 2020

it's such a great time to be a star wars fan

bad batch show

squadrons

lego star wars the skywalker saga

much much more.

i love it all, and i will continue to love it all — Franchise Fanatic (@franchisefanat2) July 13, 2020

BAD BATCH LET'S FUCKING GOOOOOOO O GNDKGLDJTWJIWJKTEJJFJ — mou 🌻🦋 (@mouyashi) July 13, 2020

While the feature-length future of Star Wars remains shrouded in mystery for the time being, the franchise looks to be in good health on TV when it comes to both live-action and animated shows, and with Disney Plus relatively short on fresh original content, The Bad Batch is virtually guaranteed to be a major success for the company’s in-house streaming service when it arrives next year.