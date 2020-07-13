Clone Wars Spinoff Star Wars: The Bad Batch Announced For Disney+

Star Wars: The Clone Wars may have only recently wrapped up, but we already know that we haven’t seen the last of many of its most beloved characters. For one, Ahsoka Tano will return – in live-action this time – in The Mandalorian, as played by Rosario Dawson. But the fun won’t end there, as Disney and Lucasfilm have just announced Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a new animated series focusing on, you guessed it, the Bad Batch, who were introduced in The Clone Wars season 7 premiere.

For those unfamiliar, the Bad Batch are a squad of clones who possess “desirable” genetic mutations that enable them to be superior soldiers. Set to hit Disney Plus in 2021, the show will follow the titular group “as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War,” where they’ll embark on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to keep afloat and “find new purpose.”

Speaking about the announcement, here’s what Agnes Chu, Senior VP of Content at Disney Plus had to say:

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honour at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

Unfortunately, we don’t have much more to share about the series just yet, but obviously, this is hugely exciting news. Not only did the Bad Batch go down well with fans, but anything more from the universe of The Clone Wars is sure to be welcomed by everyone.

It also further emphasizes the fact that the future of Star Wars, at least for now, is very much focused on the small screen, with a whole slew of projects set to make their way to Disney Plus over the next few years. That doesn’t mean the franchise’s big screen output will be coming to a halt, of course, but the aforementioned streaming service is going to be making a big push to expand the property in the immediate future and it’ll continue that initiative when Star Wars: The Bad Batch arrives in 2021.