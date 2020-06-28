As the name suggests, the Infinity Saga – the first 10 years of the MCU – was tied together by the growing threat of the Infinity Stones, as collected by Thanos. But this chapter in the franchise’s history is now closed, following the death of the Mad Titan (twice over) in Avengers: Endgame. The villain told us that he’d reduced the Stones to atoms following the Snap, but are the super-powerful gems actually gone for good? It seems so, according to a new post from Disney.

To mark Avengers: Infinity War going up on Disney Plus this past Friday, the streaming site’s Instagram account shared a series of short videos that reveal all the must-know info about the Stones. The most interesting thing to note about these fact-files though is that they classify each of the six gems as being destroyed. So, it appears Thanos wasn’t lying and they really are no more.

See for yourself below via the screenshots:

It’s probably for the best that the Stones are gone so that Marvel can start moving forward with whatever the next overarching storyline will be. That said, the fact that future films may hop around the timeline somewhat means it’s highly plausible that one or two of the Infinity Stones could turn up somewhere. Like how the 1990s-set Captain Marvel had a cameo from the Tesseract, which tied into its presence in The Avengers.

The Eternals, for example, will dig deep into the ancient history of the MCU. The titular species were created by the Celestials, remember, who Guardians of the Galaxy told us have dabbled with the Stones in the past. So, an appearance from the colorful MacGuffins seems possible in that movie. Likewise, a cameo from Thanos himself, one of the Eternals’ rivals the Deviants, isn’t that far-fetched.

Is Avengers: Endgame really the last time we’ll see the Infinity Stones in the MCU, then? Share your thoughts in the usual place down below.