Disney Plus Has 12 Original Movies/TV Shows Coming In November

A new month means a load of new original content coming to Disney Plus. As much as their rich vault of classic titles is a huge draw, the Mouse House has made the year-old streaming service nearly essential for consumers with their regular delivery of original movies and TV series dropping weekly. And in November, there’s much to get excited for, including multiple episodes of many new shows, as well as a few fresh films.

First of all, obviously the most notable title on this list is The Mandalorian, which airs new installments every Friday of November after kicking off its second season on October 30th. Fans of that galaxy far, far away will also not want to miss the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which lands on Tuesday, November 17th, an unlikely mash-up sequel to both The Rise of Skywalker and 1978’s Star Wars Holiday Special.

For more, check out the full list of November’s Disney Plus originals below:

The Mandalorian (All Fridays) The Right Stuff (November 6th/13th/20th) Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (November 6th/13th) One Day at Disney (November 6th/13th/20th) Weird but True (November November 6th) LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (November 17th) The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (18th/27th) Marvel 616 (November 20th) The Real Right Stuff (November 20th) Inside Pixar (November 13th) Black Beauty (November 27th) Noelle [UK/Ireland] (November 27th)

Astronaut drama The Right Stuff airs new episodes until it concludes its first season on the 20th, while documentary The Real Right Stuff drops the same day as the finale. Elsewhere, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and One Day at Disney release new episodes intermittently through the month, with Weird but True reaching its finale on the 6th. New animated series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse then kicks off on Mickey’s birthday, November 18th, before continuing on the 27th.

The first major Marvel Studios release on Disney Plus is due on the 20th as well, docuseries Marvel 616. Likewise, Pixar’s Inside Pixar arrives on the 13th, and Disney’s new take on Black Beauty debuts on the 27th. And finally, Anna Kendrick Christmas movie Noelle becomes available in the UK, after releasing in 2019 in the US.

Tell us, though, what are you most looking forward to catching on Disney Plus in November (apart from The Mandalorian)? Sound off down below.